Russian foreign minister says Russia’s war with Ukraine is ‘meant to put an end’ to US world domination, NATO expansion

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov reportedly said Russia’s war with Ukraine is “meant to” stop US-led global domination.

“This domination is built on gross violations of international law,” Lavrov said, according to RT.

Russia President Vladimir Putin launched Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Monday that Russia’s unprovoked war with Ukraine is “meant to put an end” to US-led global domination and the expansion of NATO, according to a report.

“Our special military operation is meant to put an end to the unabashed expansion [of NATO] and the unabashed drive towards full domination by the US and its Western subjects on the world stage,” Lavrov told the state-owned television news channel Rossiya 24, according to a translation from Russian state-run media outlet RT.

Additionally, Lavrov accused the United States of international law violations due to what he said were America’s attempts to impose its own “rules-based international order,” according to the report.

“This domination is built on gross violations of international law and under some rules, which they are now hyping so much and which they make up on a case-by-case basis,” Lavrov said during the interview, RT reported.

Russian President Vladimir Putin launched Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24, with Russian troops surrounding and shelling towns and cities across the country.

The United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights said on Monday that at least 1,842 civilians have been killed in attacks across Ukraine, though it said “the actual figures are considerably higher.” Additionally, more than 4.5 million Ukrainians have fled the country during Russia’s invasion, the UN said.

When Putin announced his invasion of Ukraine, he said he was seeking the “denazification” of Ukraine, a country whose democratically-elected leader, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, is Jewish.

Story continues

Putin has made other attempts to defend the war with baseless claims that genocide was being committed against ethnic Russians in eastern Ukraine.

Ukraine’s pursuit of NATO membership has also been cited by Putin as a justification for his decision to invade Ukraine.

Zelenskyy said in March said he has “cooled down” about Ukraine’s bid to join NATO.

Earlier last month, Lavrov offered up another reason for Russia invading Ukraine, saying that the Kremlin was trying to prevent a separate war in Ukraine.

“The goal of Russia’s special military operation is to stop any war that could take place on Ukrainian territory or that could start from there,” Lavrov said, according to a tweet that was posted by the Russian embassy in London.

Since Russia invaded, Ukrainian forces have put up fierce resistance, resulting in heavy losses for Russian troops despite Ukrainian troops being largely outnumbered and outgunned by the Russians.

Read the original article on Business Insider