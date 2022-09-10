Russian forces retreat from portions of eastern Ukraine

Reuters

German foreign minister says Ukraine support will not falter

FRANKFURT (Reuters) -German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said Berlin’s support for Ukraine would not falter in the face of reduced Russian energy supplies as she arrived on Saturday for her second visit to the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv. “We will stand by Ukraine for as long as necessary,” Baerbock said in a statement, adding that German support would include arms, as well humanitarian and financial aid. In May, Baerbock became the first member of the German government to visit Kyiv since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls “a special military operation”.