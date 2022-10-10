Russian forces launch Kalibr missiles from the Black Sea

ALONA MAZURENKO – MONDAY, 10 OCTOBER 2022, 10:50

Russian forces launched several naval-based Kalibr cruise missiles from the waters of the Black Sea, in addition to earlier mass-scale missile strikes and drone attacks on Ukraine.

Source: Oleksandr Vilkul, Head of the Kryvyi Rih Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: “Everyone shelter! Kalibr [missiles] have been launched from the Black Sea, they’ve turned in the direction of Kryvyi Rih.”

Details: Earlier the Kryvyi Rih Oblast Military Administration reported that Russian forces launched 47 missiles from the Russian city of Astrakhan and that the missiles will reach the Oblast around 11:00 Kyiv time.

Iranian kamikaze drones were also spotted over Ukraine: 8 coming from Belarus; near Mykolaiv; and in the Zhytomyr and Odesa regions.

Russian planes are also flying low from Chaplynka [in the occupied territory of Kherson Oblast – ed.] deeper into Ukraine. According to the head of the Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration, there are many of them, but the Ukrainian air defence is working.

