Russian forces in Crimea brace for Ukraine counter-attack

The Russian-installed head of Crimea warned on Tuesday that Moscow has assembled “more than enough” troops ahead of an anticipated Ukrainian counteroffensive.

Sergei Aksyonov said Russian forces in Crimea had built “modern, in-depth defenses” and were prepared for a spring counteroffensive as Ukraine teases the assault — taking up weapons from Western allies as the war enters its thirteenth month.

“We cannot underestimate the enemy, but we can definitely say that we are ready [for an attack] and that there will be no catastrophe,” the head of Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, said.

Russian forces have fortified the Crimean peninsula through a network of trenches stretching along border villages, satellite images show.

The images reveal trenches have been constructed in Medvedivka, a small town located near a crossing between Ukraine and Crimea, a move that seems to suggest Russia is concerned about a potential attack in the region.





AP

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky recently reiterated his intention to take back the Crimean peninsula, which was illegally annexed from Ukraine long before the war, in 2014.

The Ukrainian military has long teased a possible counter-attack. Officials have previously indicated that they would take advantage of the fatigued Russian troops amassed in Bakhmut.

Military analysts have predicted Kyiv will take advantage of less severe winter weather with spring fast approaching and take on Russia with new batches of armored vehicles from Western allies.





AFP via Getty Images

Earlier this month, Ukraine received a significant number of Leopard 2 tanks from Germany, Poland, Canada and Norway, as well as British Challenger tanks, High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems and millions of rounds of ammunition from the US.

When launching their counteroffensive, Kyiv will be met with challenging minefields, anti-tank ditches and other difficulties as well as extensive trench systems that will shelter Russian troops.





REUTERS

Last year, Ukraine launched counter-offenses in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Kalakliya and Kupiansk that ended up being major turning points in the war and getting Ukraine back significant land.

Zelensky has vowed to drive Russian troops out of all occupied territories and says he will not engage in any peace talks with Moscow until gaining back complete control of its land.

As talks of a possible Ukrainian attack progress, Russia on Tuesday launched strikes on two towns in the Zaporizhzhia region, Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian presidential office, said in a Telegram post.





REUTERS

That same day, Russian artillery struck a church in Kherson, blowing out its windows and damaging its roof and walls, Ukrainian regional military officials said. No casualties were reported.

With Post wires.