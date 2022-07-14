Russian forces in a panic: there is no way to hide from the new weapon of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

UKRAINSKA PRAVDA — THURSDAY, 14 JULY, 11:49

The Security Service of Ukraine [SSU] have intercepted a conversation with an occupier and his wife in which he complains about weapons supplied to the Armed Forces of Ukraine which can strike long distance targets.

Source: SSU press service

Quote from the occupier: “They are sitting, drinking coffee, pressing buttons, and they are throwing shells at you. And you are running around like a motherf**cker. We have already had so many tanks burned out here, so much equipment… And our motherf**ckers can’t even hit them, can’t calculate them.”

Details: The wife of the occupier is surprised that Russian tanks are not responding. Instead, the soldier corrects her: “They start hitting you 3-4 kilometres away. Where will you shoot at with the tank?”

Previously:

On 11 July, Oleksii Danilov, the Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council, said that the advantage in the Russian army’s numbers is offset by Ukrainian missile and artillery accuracy.

Quote: “The numeric advantage of the Russian army is levelled by Ukrainian missile and artillery accuracy. Western weapons supplied to the Armed Forces of Ukraine are already changing the course of the war. And we are only just getting started!”