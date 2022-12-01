Russian forces give up position across from liberated Kherson on war’s ‘southern front’: Kyiv

Russian forces have pulled back from fortified positions along the bank of the Dnipro River across from the recently liberated city of Kherson, Ukrainian authorities said Thursday.

The reports, if confirmed, could indicate a Russian withdrawal from what has become the war’s de facto southern front.

“A decrease in the number of Russian soldiers and military equipment is observed in the settlement of Oleshky,” the Ukrainian military said Thursday, referring to a town across the Dnipro from Kherson city.

The military added that Russian troops had apparently withdrawn from other settlements in the Kherson province and “dispersed in forest strips.”

The Dnipro River, which bisects Ukraine in an arced path from Kyiv in the north to Kherson city in the south, became the effective southern front earlier this month, after Russia troops withdrew from the eponymous regional capital the Kherson province, located on the river’s west bank.

Russian fortifications have been reported across the Dnipro’s eastern bank, and all major crossings across the section of river in Kherson province have been destroyed.

An elderly woman reacts as she looks at damage caused by overnight Russian shelling in Kherson. Getty Images

Despite reports of a partial withdrawal, Russian forces continued to bombard Kherson city from afar Thursday, undoing Ukrainian efforts to rebuild the damaged power grid.

However, Kherson’s regional governor, Yaroslav Yanushevych, said on the Telegram messaging app late Thursday that work crews had restored power to some 65% of the city.

The heaviest fighting Thursday remained near Bakhmut, a city in the northern part of Donetsk, one of the two provinces that make up the industrial Donbas region of eastern Ukraine.

Russian firepower has been trained on Bakhmut for months, with fighters from Russia’s paramilitary Wagner Group front and center.

A Ukrainian rocket launcher fires on Russian positions in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine. via REUTERS

The fighting — often in cold, muddy trenches — has been intense, with hundreds reported dead per day by each side.

With Post wires