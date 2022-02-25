Russian forces enter Ukrainian capital

Ukrainian soldiers take position on a bridge inside the city of Kyiv, Ukraine

Russian forces on Friday have entered the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv as U.S. intelligence officials warn that the city could fall within days.

US intelligence officials concerned Kyiv could fall in days: reports

BY LEXI LONAS

8:09 a.m.

U.S. intelligence officials have expressed concerns that Ukraine’s capital city of Kyiv could fall within days, according to multiple reports.

Newsweek, citing three U.S. officials, said the U.S. thinks that Kyiv will fall to Russian forces within the next few days.

Russian troops enter Kyiv outskirts: report

BY MAUREEN BRESLIN

7:45 a.m.

Russian troops on Friday reached the outskirts of Kyiv as Ukrainian forces fought back against Russia’s military offensive, according to multiple reports.

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry said that Russian troops had invaded the Obolon district, which is a suburb of the capital city.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned Ukrainians during a televised public address that the capital of nearly 3 million people would be Russia’s “target number one.”

The city was bombarded early Friday as missile strikes hit numerous targets and a rocket struck a residential building in Russia’s second day of movement toward Kyiv in its military offensive, The New York Times noted.