Russian dissident Alexei Navalny placed in isolation

Reuters

Rouble falls past 61 vs dollar as conversion of depository receipts begins

MOSCOW (Reuters) -The rouble slid past 61 to the dollar on Monday as the conversion of depository receipts in Russian companies to local shares got underway, and as foreign investors from designated “friendly” countries were able to return to the bond market. Rouble volatility has declined recently after wild swings which saw it hit a record low of 121.53 to the dollar on the Moscow Exchange in March, days after Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24, and then rally to a seven-year peak of 50.01 in June. On stock markets, the dollar-denominated RTS index fell 1.4% to 1,100.2 points, while the rouble-based MOEX Russian index was flat at 2,147.6 points.