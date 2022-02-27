Russian Billionaire Roman Abramovich Relinquishes Chelsea Football Club Ownership – The Hamden Journal

Chelsea F.C. has new stewards.

In a move that is undoubtedly related to the recent invasion of Ukraine, Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich has given up the supervision of Chelsea F.C., a club he has owned for 20 years, to the charitable foundation of Chelsea.

Pressure has been mounting recently due to his long-held connection with President Putin.

Read his full statement via Chelsea’s website below:

During my nearly 20-year ownership of Chelsea FC, I have always viewed my role as a custodian of the Club, whose job it is ensuring that we are as successful as we can be today, as well as build for the future, while also playing a positive role in our communities. I have always taken decisions with the Club’s best interest at heart. I remain committed to these values. That is why I am today giving trustees of Chelsea’s charitable Foundation the stewardship and care of Chelsea FC.

I believe that currently they are in the best position to look after the interests of the Club, players, staff, and fans.