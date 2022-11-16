Russian battalion loses over 50% personnel in battle over Maiorsk General Staff

One of the Russian battalions has lost 50% of its military personnel in battles over the town of Maiorsk in Donetsk Oblast and has been disbanded.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote from the General Staff: “In light of the significant losses in the course of hostilities, the morale among units of occupation forces on the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts has significantly deteriorated and the instances of desertion have become more frequent.”

Details: The General Staff reported that the 1st Horlivka Territorial Battalion has lost its combat capability following battles in the vicinity of the town of Maiorsk.

“It has lost more than 50% personnel, who have been either killed or injured, and the morale of the remaining soldiers is very poor,” the General Staff noted.

Russian command has therefore made a decision to disband the battalion. Surviving military personnel have been transferred to other units.

