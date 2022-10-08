Russian authorities and propagandists react to destruction of Crimean bridge

ROMAN PETRENKO – SATURDAY, 8 OCTOBER 2022, 12:33

Officials of Russia and occupied Crimea, as well as Russian propagandists, are reacting to the explosion and fire on the Crimean bridge with threats.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda; Mariya Zakharova, the spokeswoman of the Russian Ministry for Foreign Affairs, on Telegram

Quote from Zakharova: “The reaction of the Kyiv regime to the destruction of civilian infrastructure testifies to its terrorist nature.”

Details: Andrey Gurulev, an MP for the Russian State Duma [the Russian Parliament] said that he was “furious” and that “such things happen in war.”

Quote from Gurulev: “We definitely need a strong answer, and we will give it. But there is no need to rush here, we need to think everything through to the smallest detail; now the main thing is not to give in to emotions.

Our Commander-in-Chief [Putin] knows how to take balanced and strong decisions, he will do it, I am sure, the time has come.”

More details: One of the most popular propagandists of the Russian Federation, Margarita Simonian, reacted with a laconic “So?” on social media.

Sergey Aksyonov, Russian-appointed head of Crimea, said that he still did not know the “circumstances of the explosion” on the Crimean Bridge.

The Russian occupiers also claim that “a land corridor from Crimea to Russia has been established through new regions”.

The Investigative Committee of Russia claims that a truck loaded with explosives, which left Krasnodar, allegedly exploded on the bridge.

Countless Russian “war reporters” are threatening to respond, calling the attack on the bridge a “terrorist attack”.

Background:

On the morning of 8 October, it was revealed that a large fire had broken out on the railway line of the Crimean Bridge.

The occupying authorities of Crimea claimed that allegedly, a truck had exploded on the Crimean bridge. Meanwhile, Volodymyr Konstantinov, the so-called head of the Parliament of Crimea said that the road surface on the Crimean Bridge had been damaged by “Ukrainian vandals”.

Vladimir Putin, the President of the aggressor country, has been informed about the fire on the Crimean bridge; he called on government officials to create a special investigation commission.

Russian mass media revealed a video of the explosion on the Crimean Bridge.

Ukrainska Pravda sources reported that the Security Service of Ukraine was behind the explosion of the Crimean Bridge on 8 October.

