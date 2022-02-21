Russian Assets Tumble as Military Aid Report Spooks Traders

(Bloomberg) — Russian stocks fell the most since March 2020 and the ruble tumbled for a third day as fears of new tensions grew following reports that a separatist official in eastern Ukraine had appealed for military aid from Moscow.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The benchmark MOEX Russia Index slumped as much as 8.6%, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index slid 10%, making it the worst-performing gauge in the world on Monday. While all stocks slipped, Gazprom PJSC and Sberbank PJSC pressured the index the most, falling more than 8% each.

Meanwhile, the ruble sank 1.1% to 78.1375 per dollar after strengthening as much as 1.5% earlier in the day. Derivatives traders braced for further declines with one-month risk reversals showing the most bearish bets on the ruble since February 2015.

“Volatility is high because uncertainty still rules,” said Cristian Maggio, London-based head of portfolio strategy at TD Securities. “In the case of armed conflict, Russian assets will weaken substantially more than now.”

Donetsk separatists said they need military, financial and moral help from Russia, the Interfax news service reported, citing the head of the so-called Donetsk Republic’s People’s Militia, Eduard Basurin. Moscow continues to deny it plans to invade Ukraine, though the U.S. and its allies have disputed that.

Risk assets reversed earlier gains globally earlier after the Kremlin threw into question the fate of a French proposal that seemed to offer fresh hope for averting an alleged Russian plan to attack Ukraine.

Kremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid Tensions

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.