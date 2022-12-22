Russian ammunition storage points in Kadiivka detonate for more than 20 hours

The Ukrainian Armed Forces targeted Russian ammunition storage points in Kadiivka, Luhansk Oblast, last Thursday and Friday; the ammunition has been detonating for almost a day.

Source: evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on December 21

Quote: “The first hit at enemy ammunition storage points in the area of Kadiivka settlement in Luhansk Oblast was confirmed on 15 and 16 December. The detonation at these storage points lasted for more than 20 hours.

On 20 December, the occupiers who had gathered at the airfield in the Kakhovka district of Kherson Oblast suffered fire damage. There were about 30 pieces of artillery systems of various types, self-propelled guns and multiple-launch rocket systems, as well as ammunition, fuel and lubricants. Detailed information on the losses of equipment and personnel is being updated.”

Details: The General Staff also reports that the occupiers have organised a field hospital in the village of Novobohdanivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

In Novotroitske settlement, Kherson Oblast, the Russian invaders re-equipped the local hospital for the treatment of their wounded soldiers. Sick local residents were forcibly discharged. In this settlement, the occupiers intensified counterintelligence measures.

“All this indicates significant losses of the enemy,” the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasises.

