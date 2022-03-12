Russia video said to show choppers in Kyiv region

Reuters Videos

Battle for Kyiv ‘looming large’, says analyst

STORY: Russia has been pounding Ukraine’s cities while its main attack force north of Kyiv has been stalled on roads since the invasion’s early days, having failed in what Western countries say was an initial plan for a lightning assault on the capital.The convoy is on the move again after facing logistical issues and stalled progress in the face of Ukrainian resistance over the past two weeks, Matheiu Boulegue, a research fellow on Russia and Eurasia at Chatham told Reuters that the convoy was on the move again and predicted a “brutal battle” if Russian forces attempted to engage in urban warfare.Boulegue added that the main question now was about the sustainability of the Russian forces.“They don’t have enough troops to to dig in inside Ukrainian territory and to continue their offensive massively, as they’ve done for two weeks now, which means that they need more blood, literally and proverbially speaking – they need more troops,” he said.