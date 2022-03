Follow the latest news updates of the war in Ukraine with the New York Post’s live coverage. What you need to know: US citizen killed by Russian snipers while waiting in bread line: family Biden calls Putin a ‘pure thug’ and ‘murderous dictator,’ doesn’t repeat ‘war criminal’ charge House passes bill revoking normal trade relations…

Claudia Bergnaum Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.