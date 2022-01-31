Russia sends written response to US over Ukraine crisis proposal

Russia has sent a written response to the United States’ de-escalation proposal regarding the Ukraine crisis after the two countries publicly exchanged verbal blows in a heated U.N. Security Council debate, according to three officials with the Biden administration.

The officials, who spoke to the Associated Press on conditions of anonymity, did not disclose the details of the response from Russia. A State Department official said it “would be unproductive to negotiate in public” and said they would leave it up to Russia to discuss its counterproposal.

The response comes as the US tries to quell fears of a possible Russian invasion into Ukraine as it has deployed some 100,000 Russian troops to the Ukrainian border.

U.S. and NATO officials had sent a written proposal to address The Kremlin’s demands from the West, including barring Ukraine from joining NATO.

Vasily Nebenzya serves as Russia’s United Nations Ambassador. AP

“You are almost pulling for this,” Nebenzya said, looking at US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield. AP

The U.S. and NATO rejected that demand, upholding the alliance’s open-door policy outlined in Article 10 of its founding document. They also said deployments of troops and military equipment in Eastern Europe is non-negotiable.

“We continue to urge diplomacy as the best way forward, but with Russia continuing its buildup of forces around Ukraine, we are ready no matter what happens,” Biden said on Monday, saying the countries have been engaged in “nonstop” discussions on the tense situation.

At Monday’s U.N. At The Security Council meeting, Russian envoy Vasily Nebenzya lambasted his American counterpart, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, of “whipping up hysterics” about the possibility of a Russian incursion and using “megaphone diplomacy.”

Linda Thomas-Greenfield serves as the US Ambassador to the United Nations. Getty Images

A Russian tank T-72B3 fires as troops take part in drills at the Kadamovskiy firing range in southern Russia. AP

“You are almost pulling for this,” he said, looking at Thomas-Greenfield. “You want it to happen. You’re waiting for it to happen, as if you want to make your words become a reality.”

Thomas-Greenfield responded by telling Nebenzya, “Imagine how uncomfortable you would be if you had 100,000 troops on your border.”

