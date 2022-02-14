Russia says talks to continue as Ukraine attack fears grow

​Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov signaled on Monday that Moscow will continue negotiations over the security guarantees that Vladimir Putin is demanding from the US and its allies.

Lavrov said during a meeting with the Russian president that Kremlin diplomats are willing “to listen to serious counterarguments.”

“We … have repeatedly said that we warn about the inadmissibility of endless talk on issues that need to be settled today,” Lavrov added, according to the news agency Tass.

“I don’t think our possibilities have been exhausted, but, naturally, they should not last endlessly. However, I would suggest we continue these efforts at this stage,” he went on.

Putin has demanded Western nations agree to his insistence that Ukraine be barred from ever becoming a NATO member, as well as that the Atlantic alliance pull back troops from Eastern Europe.

Lavrov’s comments came as NATO further bolstered its forces in Eastern Europe and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz visited Kiev on Monday ​as part of a last-ditch diplomatic effort to convince Putin to defuse the crisis amid fears that a Russian incursion into Ukraine could happen within days.

With tensions soaring, United Kingdom Armed Forces Minister James Heappey echoed recent comments from Biden administration officials that a Russian attack could “effectively now happen with no notice.”​

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (left) greets German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during a meeting in Kiev. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s (left) visit is part of a last-ditch diplomatic effort to convince Russian President Vladimir Putin to defuse the crisis. Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP

Scholz, who will meet with Putin in Moscow on Tuesday, said “we are experiencing a very, very serious threat to peace in Europe. From Moscow, we urgently expect signals of de-escalation.”​

Meanwhile, members of the G-7 group of nations warned Russia an attack would prompt “massive” economic sanctions and pledged their support to Ukraine.

Christian Lindner, Germany’s finance minister, said “it must be clear to Russia that the G-7 countries would react together, quickly and hard, to a violation of international law, a violation of Ukraine’s borders.”

Germany has sent about 100 howitzers and other military vehicles to Lithuania to bolster NATO forces. Fabian Bimmer/REUTERS

Germany also sent 350 additional troops to Lithuania. Fabian Bimmer/REUTERS

B​ritish Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Europe ​”is on the edge of a precipice” but noted that “there is still time for President Putin to step back.”

Johnson also urged NATO members to stand united against Moscow, saying the “world needs to learn the lesson of 2014” when Russia invaded and annexed the Crimean peninsula and backed separatist fighters in eastern Ukraine.

Germany’s military said the first contingent of 350 additional troops it is sending to Lithuania to bolster NATO forces were on their way to the Baltic nation Monday.

That force includes reconnaissance and artillery troops and medics, as well as about 100 howitzers and other military vehicles.

“It’s a strong signal that Germany is willing and capable of reinforcing the battlegroup immediately as needed,” said Lt. Col. Daniel Andrae, German commander of the NATO troops in Lithuania.

Lithuanian Defense Minister Arvydas Anusauskas said the additional deployment of German troops “shows NATO’s solidarity, unity and commitment to collective defense.”

The US and its allies estimate Russia has between 130,000 and 140,000 troops and heavy military equipment arrayed along its border with Ukraine. The Kremlin has denied any intention to invade, claiming instead that it is a defense maneuver to counter provocations by the US and its allies.

German troops arrive at Kaunas airport, Lithuania. Ints Kalnins/REUTERS

Also Monday, Ukraine’s ambassador to Britain walked back comments made Sunday that Kiev might consider dropping its efforts to join NATO as a concession to Russia.

Vadym Prystaiko told BBC radio that Ukraine might be “flexible” over alliance membership because it was being “blackmailed by that.”

“We are not a member of NATO right now and to avoid war we are ready for many concessions and that is what we are doing in conversations with the Russians,” Prystaiko told the BBC.

A US Air Force Osprey arrives at Rzeszow-Jasionka Airport in Poland. Patryk Ogorzalek/Agencja Wyborcza.pl via REUTERS

The US has ordered embassy personnel in Kiev to evacuate because of the possible Russian invasion. Patryk Ogorzalek/Agencja Wyborcza.pl via REUTERS

Prystaiko on Monday said he was misunderstood.

“To avoid war we are ready for many concessions. But it has nothing to do with NATO, which is enshrined in the constitution,” he said.

Meanwhile, Lithuania began moving the families of its diplomats out of Ukraine, and Greece urged its citizens to leave the country.

The US has ordered embassy personnel in Kiev to evacuate because of a possible Russian invasion and President Biden has repeatedly warned American citizens to leave.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said Sunday that Russia could invade “any day now” but held out the possibility that a diplomatic resolution could still be worked out.

But Kirby said Putin continues to reinforce his existing troops along Ukraine’s border even as Russia participates in joint military exercises in Belarus through the end of this week.

“He continues to add force capability, well over 100,000 right now, and actually, over the last few days, even more,” Kirby said on “Fox News Sunday.”

“And number two, I think a mosaic of intelligence that we’re seeing. Not speaking to it specifically, but we have good sources of intelligence and they’re telling us that things are sort of building now to some crescendo opportunity for Mr. Putin,” he added.

With Post wires​