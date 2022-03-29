Russia says giving Ukraine weapons ‘may create threat to Europe’

Reuters

Russia says it will sharply cut military activity near Kyiv, Chernihiv

“In order to increase mutual trust and create the necessary conditions for further negotiations and achieving the ultimate goal of agreeing and signing (an) agreement, a decision was made to radically, by a large margin, reduce military activity in the Kyiv and Chernihiv directions,” Alexander Fomin, the deputy minister, told reporters. Russia’s General Staff will reveal in more detail the decisions that have been taken after the delegation has returned to Moscow, Fomin said.