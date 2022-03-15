Russia sanctions Joe and Hunter Biden, Hillary Clinton, more

Russia announced sanctions Tuesday against Americans including President Joe Biden, his scandal-scarred son Hunter Biden and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

In a statement, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said the restrictions — which came amid waves of sanctions by the US and its allies that have crippled Russia’s economy over the invasion of Ukraine — were “the consequence” of what it called the White House’s “extremely Russophobic policy.”

The move prevents those named from entering Russia and freeze any assets they have there, according to the BBC. Moscow called the restrictions “personal sanctions” and a “stop list” based on “the principle of reciprocity.”

The foreign ministry also warned that additional sanctions would follow against other, unspecified “Russophobic” US officials, military officers, lawmakers, business owners and media figures.

The measures — which target 13 Americans, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff — won’t prevent them from engaging in high-level communications with Russia, the news agency said.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken previously blasted Russia ally Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko for supporting the invasion of Ukraine. Olivier Douliery/Pool via AP

Russia will sanction 13 Americans including President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter. Teresa Kroeger/Getty Images for World Food Program USA

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is among the Americans sanctioned by Russia. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Russian President Vladimir Putin reportedly grew frustrated by Ukraine’s defiance to surrender. tnik / AFP) (Photo by ALEXEY NIKOLSKY/Sputnik/AFP via Getty Images

Others on the list include National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, White House press secretary Jen Psaki and US Agency for International Development Administrator Samantha Power, a former US ambassador to the United Nations.

In addition to sanctioning the Americans, Russia also announced similar measures against 313 Canadians, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and several of his ministers.

With Post Wires