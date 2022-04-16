Russia releases video of Moskva ‘crew’ after warship sank

Russia released video Saturday showing what it said were members of the crew of the Moskva, its doomed warship that sank in the Black Sea during a Ukrainian missile attack.

Approximately 120 sailors and officers can be seen in the soundless footage standing at attention in dress uniform. The 26-second clip was posted to the Russian Ministry of Defense’s Facebook page.

“Commander-in-Chief of the Navy Admiral Nikolai Evmenov and the command of the Black Sea Fleet held a meeting with the crew of the missile cruiser ‘Moskva’ in Sevastopol,” according to the video’s caption.

“The traditions of the Guards missile cruiser ‘Moskva’ will be carefully preserved and continued, as it has always been accepted in the Navy,” it continued.

The 600-foot-long Slava-class cruiser carried a crew of nearly 500 — all of whom were evacuated before the ship sank Thursday, the Kremlin has insisted.

But the Russian military has released no photos of a rescue operation.

Dozens of people gathered Saturday in Sevastopol, the headquarters of Russia’s Black Sea fleet, to mourn the Moskva’s loss and pay tribute “to the ship and sailors” with a wreath-laying ceremony.