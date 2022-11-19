Russia raised a record $13.6 billion in one day as the cost of Vladimir Putin’s war with Ukraine keeps mounting

Russia raised more than $13 billion on November 16.Sasha Mordovets/Getty Images

Russia raised more than $13 billion in a day as the cost of Putin’s war in Ukraine keeps mounting.

Britain’s Defence Intelligence said it was the largest amount Moscow had raised in a single day.

Russia’s defence spending for 2023 is estimated to be 40% higher than previously forecast.

Britain’s Ministry of Defence said on Saturday that the Russian Federation had conducted its largest debt issuance on Wednesday.

Its intelligence report also said that Russia’s declared “national defence” spending in 2023 is estimated to be about 5 trillion rubles ($84 billion), or more than 40% higher than forecast.

The MoD report also indicated that Russia’s finance ministry “perceives current conditions as relatively favorable but is anticipating an increasingly uncertain fiscal environment over the next year.”

In June the US Treasury blocked American investors from buying both government and corporate Russian debt on secondary as well as primary markets, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The true cost of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine remains unclear. The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development estimates the conflict will cost the global economy $2.8 trillion in lost output by the end of 2023.

The Kyiv School of Economics estimated in August that the damage to Ukraine’s economy from the destruction of buildings and infrastructure amounted to $113 billion. The government estimated in the summer that it needed $5 billion a month to maintain essential services, and some $750 billion for reconstruction.

The economic sanctions imposed on Russia as a result of the invasion are likely to be felt by Russian citizens for decades to come, CNBC reported in March.

The Russian Federation didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment by Insider.

