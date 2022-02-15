Russia pulls some troops back from Ukraine border

Russia said Tuesday it is pulling back some of its troops from Ukraine’s borders as it slammed reports of an invasion as “ostentatious hysteria” by the West.

“We’ve always said the troops will return to their bases after the exercises are over. This is the case this time as well,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said, according to Reuters.

However, it was unclear how many units were being withdrawn after a build-up of an estimated 130,000 Russian troops to the north, east and south of Ukraine.

Peskov also accused the US of fueling the crisis by warning repeatedly of an invasion — to the point where Peskov said President Vladimir Putin had joked about it.

“He asks (us) to find out if the exact time, to the hour, of the start of the war has been published. It’s impossible to be understanding of this manic information madness,” he said.

The Kremlin spokesperson took particular issue with moves by several Western countries, including the US and Canada, to relocate their embassies away from the Ukrainian capital Kyiv.

“This is some sort of ostentatious hysteria, which of course is not based on anything,” he said, Agence France-Presse reported.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has reportedly made jokes about the U.S.’s “hysteria,” according to the Kremlin. AP

Soldiers from the U.S. Army’s 82nd Airborne Division wait to board a transport plane bound for Europe, at Fort Bragg, North Carolina on February 14, 2022. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Meanwhile, foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said earlier that Moscow will continue its dialogue with the West on security matters and is ready for separate talks on intermediate-range nuclear missiles.

But he also dismissed reports that Russia is planning to invade Ukraine as “information terrorism.”

The troop pullback from the Ukrainian border would be the first major step toward de-escalation in weeks of crisis with the West.

Russian armored vehicles are loaded onto a freight railway carriage in Bakhchysarai, Crimea. EPA

Members of the 82nd Airborne Division of the U.S. Army walk on the tarmac at Pope Field ahead of deployment to Poland on February 14, 2022. AP Photo/Nathan Posner

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy declared a national “Day of Unity” for February 16 2022, which was reportedly the day of the invasion. AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky

Footage published Tuesday by the Russian Defense Ministry showed some tanks and other armored vehicles being loaded onto railway cars.

Still, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Kyiv would only “believe in de-escalation” after it sees Russia’s pullout, the Interfax Ukraine news agency reported.

“We continuously hear different statements from the Russian federation, so we have a rule … we believe what we see. If we see the pullout we will believe in de-escalation,” the report quoted him as saying.

Armored Russian units return to their bases by railroad. EPA

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu listens to Russian President Vladimir Putin during their meeting on February 14, 2022. Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP

Britain, which with the US has led the warnings of imminent action, reacted cautiously Tuesday.

“The Russians have claimed that they have no plans for an invasion, but we will need to see a full-scale removal of troops to show that is true,” Foreign Secretary Liz Truss told LBC radio.

Although Russia has denied ever planning to attack Ukraine, it has demanded legally binding guarantees from the US and NATO that Kyiv will not be allowed to join the military bloc.

A Ukrainian serviceman fires an NLAW anti-tank weapon during an exercise in the Joint Forces Operation, in the Donetsk region. AP

Hundreds of civilians have been joining Ukraine’s army reserves in recent weeks amid fears about Russian invasion. AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky, File

Washington and Brussels have so far refused to issue such pledges.

On Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky declared a national “Day of Unity” for Wednesday — the day purportedly set for an invasion.