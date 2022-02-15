Russia pulls some troops back from Ukraine border

Russia said Tuesday it is pulling back some of its troops from Ukraine’s borders as it slammed reports of an invasion as “ostentatious hysteria” by the West.
“We’ve always said the troops will return to their bases after the exercises are over. This is the case this time as well,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said, according to Reuters.
However, it was unclear how many units were being withdrawn after a build-up of an estimated 130,000 Russian troops to the north, east and south of Ukraine.
Peskov also accused the US of fueling the crisis by warning repeatedly of an invasion — to the point where Peskov said President Vladimir Putin had joked about it.
“He asks (us) to find out if the exact time, to the hour, of the start of the war has been published. It’s impossible to be understanding of this manic information madness,” he said.
The Kremlin spokesperson took particular issue with moves by several Western countries, including the US and Canada, to relocate their embassies away from the Ukrainian capital Kyiv.
“This is some sort of ostentatious hysteria, which of course is not based on anything,” he said, Agence France-Presse reported.
Meanwhile, foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said earlier that Moscow will continue its dialogue with the West on security matters and is ready for separate talks on intermediate-range nuclear missiles.
But he also dismissed reports that Russia is planning to invade Ukraine as “information terrorism.”
The troop pullback from the Ukrainian border would be the first major step toward de-escalation in weeks of crisis with the West.
Footage published Tuesday by the Russian Defense Ministry showed some tanks and other armored vehicles being loaded onto railway cars.
Still, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Kyiv would only “believe in de-escalation” after it sees Russia’s pullout, the Interfax Ukraine news agency reported.
“We continuously hear different statements from the Russian federation, so we have a rule … we believe what we see. If we see the pullout we will believe in de-escalation,” the report quoted him as saying.
Britain, which with the US has led the warnings of imminent action, reacted cautiously Tuesday.
“The Russians have claimed that they have no plans for an invasion, but we will need to see a full-scale removal of troops to show that is true,” Foreign Secretary Liz Truss told LBC radio.
Although Russia has denied ever planning to attack Ukraine, it has demanded legally binding guarantees from the US and NATO that Kyiv will not be allowed to join the military bloc.
Washington and Brussels have so far refused to issue such pledges.
On Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky declared a national “Day of Unity” for Wednesday — the day purportedly set for an invasion.