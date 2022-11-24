Russia preparing for ‘escalation’ on border over ‘NATO-Ukraine plans to seize it’

Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Directorate of Ukraine’s General Staff Oleksiy Hromov

Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Directorate of Ukraine’s General Staff Oleksiy Hromov said at a briefing on Nov. 24 that Russia was spreading fake information to justify its actions.

“The enemy is spreading information and preparing its troops for a so-called ‘possible escalation of the situation’ in the period from Nov. 23 to Nov. 28 on the Russian-Ukrainian border,” Hromov said.

“(Russia is claiming) that ‘NATO and Ukraine will seek to seize the border areas of peaceful Belarus and Russia.’”

According to Hromov, Russian military units in Belgorod Oblast were ordered to set up minefields and explosive barriers.

Russia allegedly wants to prevent a “breakthrough of sabotage and reconnaissance groups of Ukraine’s Defense Forces into the Russian territory,” Hromov said.

At the same time, according to the official, Belarus has only being conducting reconnaissance, while Russia continues to shell Ukrainian border areas.

Ukraine’s General Staff earlier said that about 10,000-15,000 Belarusian security forces are ready to take part in Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

