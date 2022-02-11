Russia lifted doping suspension of skater Kamila Valieva, who tested positive in December

BEIJING — A star Russian figure skater is in Olympic limbo following a positive doping test, setting the stage for a dramatic legal hearing at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

After days of uncertainty and media reports, the International Testing Agency confirmed Friday that Kamila Valieva, the favorite to win individual gold at the Winter Olympics, tested positive for a banned metabolic agent called trimetazidine and has since been both provisionally suspended and reinstated by the Russian Anti-Doping Agency.

The test could ultimately knock Valieva, 15, out of the Games and also impact the results of the team competition, where she helped lead Russia to gold earlier this week.

A final decision on whether Valieva can skate in the women’s individual competition, which starts Tuesday, has not yet been reached. And that question has now become the driving force behind an urgent, complex legal battle between the International Olympic Committee and RUSADA.

“We want to expedite this as quickly as possible,” IOC spokesperson Mark Adams said in a news conference Friday. “It’s a legal issue, and legal issues unfortunately can be very, very complicated. But for all those concerned – not just the Russian athlete, but obviously all the athletes concerned in the previous competition – we all need to see as quickly as we can a resolution to this.”

Russia says team medal was ‘honestly won’

The Russian Olympic Committee defended Valieva in a statement Friday, saying that she has since taken other doping tests – at the European Figure Skating Championships in January and in Beijing during the Olympics – that came back negative.

“(Valieva) has the right to train and take part in competitions in full without restrictions, unless the Court of Arbitration for Sport makes a different decision regarding her status in relation to the Olympic Games,” the ROC said, which also described its gold medal in the team figure skating event as “honestly won.”

RUSADA did not immediately reply to an email from USA TODAY Sports seeking comment.

Valieva’s case is extremely complex, due in part to the timeline of events.

According to the ITA, which oversees the anti-doping program at the Olympics, the sample at issue was collected on December 25 at the Russian Figure Skating Championships in St. Petersburg. A lab in Stockholm, Sweden reported the presence of trimetazidine in the sample to RUSADA on Tuesday – after the conclusion of the team event and before the scheduled medal ceremony that night.

The reason for the delay between the two dates is not immediately clear.

IOC to appeal RUSADA committee’s decision

In the 72 hours since, the positive test has triggered a convoluted series of hearings involving multiple organizations at multiple levels of the international sport ecosystem, as detailed by the ITA.

First, RUSADA provisionally suspended Valieva from competing or practicing, because it is required by the World Anti-Doping Agency code to do so. Then, Valieva successfully appealed her suspension before a RUSADA disciplinary committee. That hearing took place Wednesday, which enabled her to practice Thursday and Friday.

Now, it is up to the IOC or another international organization to appeal the decision of that RUSADA disciplinary committee.

The IOC has already said it plans to do so, even though it has yet to receive the full explanation behind the RUSADA committee’s decision. The matter will then go to CAS, a Swiss-based court that effectively has the final say on global sports disputes.

“A decision is needed before the next competition the athlete is due to take part in,” said the ITA, which will essentially represent the IOC in its appeal.

CAS had not received a formal application for an appeal regarding the Valieva case as of early Friday afternoon in Beijing, according to a CAS spokesperson. WADA spokesperson James Fitzgerald said his organization is not involved at this time.

Now here’s the complicated part: The first CAS hearing that is being pursued by the IOC only involves the decision of the RUSADA disciplinary panel to lift Valieva’s suspension. It is not about the specifics of Valieva’s case.

“The proceedings on the merits of the apparent anti-doping rule violation, including the athlete’s right to request the analysis of the B-sample, will be pursued by RUSADA in due course,” the ITA said in the statement.

This means that, if the IOC’s appeal is successful, it could lead to a scenario in which Valieva is once again provisionally suspended but then still able to file her own appeal, regarding the specifics of the positive test. That would prompt a separate hearing.

Complicated case involves a minor

It is worth noting that, at 15, Valieva is considered a “protected person” under anti-doping rules, which can lead to lighter penalties and more scrutiny on “athlete support personnel” who might have contributed to the situation.

Then there’s also the matter of the team event, where as many as four Olympic figure skating teams are now wondering if or when they will receive their medals. The International Skating Union will not be able to rule on the outcome of the team event until Valieva’s case has been resolved.

“I hope that, at least before we leave, well be able to get (our team medal),” said Nathan Chen, a member of the U.S. team that won silver. (Japan claimed the bronze.)

Valieva’s case comes at a delicate and highly-charged time for both the IOC and Russia, which is not supposed to have a formal presence at these Games as punishment for its previous state-sponsored doping efforts. Russian athletes in Beijing are technically representing the “Russian Olympic Committee” rather than the nation itself.

It is a particularly high-stakes matter given that it involves Valieva, the reigning world champion, and figure skating, a sport that is beloved in Russia. Russian women have won each of the past two Olympics and five of the past six world championships, including a podium sweep at the most recent world championships in March.

