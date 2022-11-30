Russia increases number of aircraft at Engels airfield, could be readying bigger strike

Number of bombers not as important as number of missiles Russia has left, says Ihnat

Meanwhile, Ihnat said, the number of Russian planes itself is not as important as the number of missiles left for the strategic bombers to launch. There are not so many of them left in the Russian Federation, he said.

The Russian Federation mainly has Kalibr, Kh-101, and Kh-555 cruise missiles, and land-based Iskander ballistic missiles, Ihnat said.

He added that the goals of the Russian Federation remain unchanged — it aims to carry out strikes on critical infrastructure, primarily the energy system.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy earlier said that Russia is preparing new missile strikes. According to him, the current week can be as difficult as the previous on.

According to Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov, over the past nine months Russia has launched more than 16,000 missile strikes on the territory of Ukraine, and 97% of the Russian targets were civilian objects.

Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of the NSDC, said that Russia will have enough missiles for three or four more massive missile attacks on Ukraine.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine