Russia hits Ukraine with cyber attacks and fake bomb threats

Russia has yet to send troops into Ukraine but is already wreaking havoc on the country with a hybrid war that includes cyber attacks and fake bomb threats, according to officials there.

Ukrainian police said 1,000 anonymous bomb threats were made on nearly 10,000 different locations in January alone, most of them by e-mail, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The bomb threats are the latest addition to a slew of destabilizing tactics employed by Russia against the country, according to officials. Several Ukrainian government Web sites were also breached, defaced and hacked with malware in January, WSJ said.

“The No. 1 task for Russia is to undermine us from inside,” Oleksiy Danilov, an aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, told the paper. “They want to throttle our economy.”

On Saturday, American officials similarly also warned of Russian cyber attacks.

Students are shown mockups of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) during a bomb threat training. Valentyn Ogirenko/REUTERS

A phone displays a warning message in Ukrainian, Russian and Polish languages. Pavlo Gonchar/Sipa USA via AP

The federal Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency said American organizations could face online havoc amid a possible attack on Ukraine by Russia, which the White House has warned against.

“The Russian government has used cyber as a key component of their force projection over the last decade, including previously in Ukraine in the 2015 timeframe,” the agency said in a statement.

“While there are not currently any specific credible threats to the U.S. homeland, we are mindful of the potential for the Russian government to consider escalating its destabilizing actions in ways that may impact others outside of Ukraine.”