Russia failed to learn lessons from Chechnya war, says British intelligence

Russia ineptly uses tanks in Ukraine, the British Ministry of Defense reported

Read also: Intercepted conversation with Russian soldier reveals complaints about conditions in Russian army

The UK MoD noted that when used correctly, dynamic protection reduces the effectiveness of approaching projectiles before they hit the tank.

“This suggests that Russian forces have not rectified a culture of poor ERAuse, which dates back to the First Chechen War in 1994,” the message reads.

It is likely that many Russian tank operators lack the training to maintain ERA, which leads to either a poor fit of explosive elements, or to its complete absence, added the Defense Ministry.

“These deficiencies probably contribute to the widespread incidents of turret ejection, which are well documented in eyewitness videos from Ukraine,” the agency said.

Read also: Another Russian warplane, helicopter destroyed – General Staff

According to the report, the war in Ukraine has witnessed numerous failures by Russian commanders to enforce low-level combat discipline, such as the use of dynamic protection. The cumulative effect of these failures is probably an important factor in the low effectiveness of the Russian army.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine