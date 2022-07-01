Russia drops phosphorous bombs on Zmiinyi (Snake) Island following its “gesture of good will”

ALONA MAZURENKO – FRIDAY, 1 JULY 2022, 21:06

Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said that Russian occupying forces conducted an airstrike on Zmiinyi (Snake) Island on 1 July, dropping phosphorous bombs on the island.

Source: Zaluzhnyi on Facebook

Quote: “The command of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation does not abide by even its own declarations of ‘good will’. Around 18:00 today [on 1 July 2022 – ed.], two Su-30 planes of the Aerospace Forces of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation conducted two airstrikes using phosphorous bombs on Zmiinyi (Snake) Island from the Bilbek airfield, having previously claimed that they have ‘completed’ their mission there.

Everyone who is talking about making any kind of agreements with Russia should be aware of these facts.

The only thing that the enemy is actually consistent in is the ‘accuracy’ of their attacks.”

Earlier: