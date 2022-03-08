Russia does not want to engage directly with U.S. military

U.S. intelligence agencies assessed that Russia does not want to engage directly with the U.S. military in a worldwide threats analysis finalized before the Russian invasion of Ukraine but made public Tuesday with intelligence leaders poised to testify before Congress.

“We assess that Russia does not want a direct conflict with U.S. forces,” said the document by Office of the Director of National Intelligence, released ahead of Tuesday’s worldwide threats hearing before the House Intelligence Committee. “Russia seeks an accommodation with the United States on mutual noninterference in both countries’ domestic affairs and U.S. recognition of Russia’s claimed sphere of influence over much of the former Soviet Union.”

The hearing, featuring testimony from Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines, CIA Director William Burns and other intelligence leaders, is expected to focus heavily on the situation in Ukraine.

“We are witnessing the largest military conflict in Europe since World War II,” House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D.-Calif., said as he opened the threats hearing. “We also face numerous other strategic challenges, from the rise of an increasingly bellicose and belligerent China, to the threats posed by Iran and North Korea.”

The document lists China first among worldwide threats, followed by Russia, Iran and North Korea. As the world enters a third year of a global Covid pandemic, health security is listed next, with the intelligence analysts noting that “the economic fallout from the pandemic is likely to continue to challenge governments and hold back human development and wellbeing, particularly in low-income countries.”

Climate change is also featured prominently.

“We assess that climate change will increasingly exacerbate risks to U.S. national security interests as the physical impacts increase and geopolitical tensions mount about how to respond to the challenge,” the document says. “Meanwhile, environmental degradation will increasingly intersect with and worsen climate change effects in many countries, particularly low-income countries.”

The threat from cyberattacks, both military and economic, is discussed in connection with each adversary country.

“We assess that China presents the broadest, most active, and persistent cyber espionage threat to U.S. Government and private sector networks,” the document says. “China’s cyber pursuits and export of related technologies increase the threats of attacks against the U.S. homeland, suppression of U.S. web content that Beijing views as threatening to its control, and the expansion of technology-driven authoritarianism globally.”