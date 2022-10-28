Russia did not invade Ukraine then, who knows how Trump would have responded

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO – THURSDAY, 27 OCTOBER 2022, 18:40

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he cannot blame former US President Donald Trump for not supporting Ukraine enough because Russia has not yet carried out a full-scale invasion in Ukraine during his presidency.

Source: President Zelenskyy in an interview with Corriere della Sera, an Italian media outlet

Quote from Zelenskyy: “Biden is helping us more than the previous administration. However, I cannot blame Trump, because there was no full-scale invasion during his presidency and so I don’t know how he would have responded.”

Details: When asked whether he is concerned about Trump’s possible return to power Zelenskyy said that this is a matter for the American people, and he has no influence on it.

However, he also said that Ukraine was alarmed by some of the messages expressed during the electoral campaign in the US.

Quote from Zelenskyy: “Some messages worry us. I think these messages about cutting support for Ukraine and so on are political because they are being expressed as part of the electoral process in the US. I believe that these are part of the election efforts. At least that’s what we hope for.

Regarding the US support for Ukraine, we have bilateral support so far, and it’s ongoing. We have the full support of the US Congress. Though if the political atmosphere becomes more charged, this may change. We’ll see.”

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!