Russia deploys ‘Terminator’ tanks in Ukraine war

Russia has reportedly deployed a series of fearsome armored vehicles dubbed “Terminators” to the frontlines of the Ukraine war.

The tank support combat vehicles — or BMPTs — were seen in a series of videos around the Donbas, the eastern region of Ukraine that has become the main battlefield of the war, the Times of London said.

“Thank God! We’ve got Terminators!” pro-Kremlin war reporter Aleksandr Sladkov wrote alongside one of the clips he shared to Telegram, calling their arrival “progress” for the lagging invasion.

Equipped with four anti-tank missile launchers, two 30mm cannons, two grenade launchers and one machine gun, the “Terminator” — first used by Russian forces in Syria — has a top speed of 37mph, the UK Times noted.

They are used to thwart the attacks from enemy helicopters, drones or other low-flying airplanes, and are equipped with explosive reactive armor to limit damage when hit, the UK outlet noted.

The “Terminator” tank is equipped with four anti-tank missile launchers. SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Ukraine claims to have killed more than 28,500 Russian soldiers. AFP via Getty Images

Ukrainian man taking refuge amid mortar shell explosions. AFP via Getty Images

Russian state media confirmed the deployment, as well as the nickname thought to be inspired by the 1984 flick where Arnold Schwarzenegger plays a cyborg assassin.

“Together with tank platoons, BMPTs [nicknamed ‘Terminator’] are involved in the fire destruction of Ukrainian positions, armored vehicles, and crews of anti-tank missile systems,” a military source told state-owned news agency Ria Novosti, according to The Independent.

Their deployment comes after Russia has suffered crushing losses during its invasion, which western intelligence has long suggested dramatically failed in its initial intentions.

“Terminator” tanks have a top speed of 37 miles per hour. Host Photo Agency via Getty Images

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said that the Ukraine war is not going as Russia had planned. AFP via Getty Images

By Thursday, Ukraine claimed to have killed more than 28,500 troops, while also destroying more than 1,250 tanks and more than 3,000 armored personnel carriers.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg recently told a meeting of NATO foreign ministers that “Russia’s war in Ukraine is not going as Moscow had planned” and appeared to have “stalled.”