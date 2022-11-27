Russia continues to shell eastern Ukraine as both camps face frigid fighting conditions

Ukrainians’ mass exodus from their recently liberated city of Kherson continued Sunday as Russia’s sustained shelling on the area has made it virtually unlivable.

The city, which was freed by Ukrainian forces more than two weeks ago, has faced intense attacks by nearby Russian soldiers as Moscow’s invasion of its neighbor reaches the nine-month mark. Residents facing awful conditions and fearing imminent strikes kept fleeing the city over the weekend.

One resident said he was devastated he had to leave especially since the city had just regained its freedom from Russian occupation.

“It is sad that we are leaving our home,” said Yevhen Yankov as he departed in a van. “Now we are free, but we have to leave because there is shelling and there are dead among the population.”

Svitlana Romanivna, who was also in the van, said, “We went through real hell.

“Our neighborhood was burning, it was a nightmare,” she said. “Everything was in flames.”

A woman stands among debris of a destroyed building after a Russian air strike in Chasiv Yar.

A man cleans up debris surrounding a building destroyed by Russian air strikes.

In the eastern Donetsk region, five people were killed in shelling over the past day.

Many Ukrainians are forced to cope with only a few hours of electricity per day.



Another fleeing civilian said the only option he had was to get out of town. He drove to his brother’s home with his terrier on his lap .

“The day before yesterday, artillery hit our house. Four flats burned down. Windows shattered,” said Vitaliy Nadochiy “We can’t be there. There is no electricity, no water, heating.”

Ukraine has faced non-stop blasts, with Kherson bearing the brunt of the attacks, particularly on its infrastructure, though civilian casualties have also been reported.

UN teams were rushing food, water, medicines, blankets, mattresses and shelter materials to the under-siege city, said a top United Nations official.

A Ukrainian serviceman takes a rest on the frontline in the Donetsk region. AP

“Time is of the essence, of course, before it becomes an absolute catastrophe,” said UN resident coordinator Denise Brown, adding that the destruction to the city is massive.

Evacuation trains and bomb shelters were options for residents, said Galina Lugova, head of the city’s military administration.

“We are preparing for a winter in difficult conditions, but we will do everything to make people safe,” she said.

Residents flee Kherson in southern Ukraine after recent shelling. AP

As residents kept leaving Kherson, the country’s nukes boss said he saw indications that Russian troops might leave a nuclear power plant they’ve occupied.

The Zaporizhzhia plant was taken over by Russia early in its invasion of Ukraine, and continued fighting around the area has led to fear of nuclear disaster.

“In recent weeks we are effectively receiving information that signs have appeared that they are possibly preparing to leave the [plant],” Petro Kotin, head of Energoatom, said on national television.

Ukrainians face a winter without power, water and heating. AP

Ukrainians stand in the rubble of destroyed homes. AP

“Firstly, there are a very large number of reports in Russian media that it would be worth vacating the [plant] and maybe worth handing control [of it] to the [International Atomic Energy Agency – IAEA],” he said in reference to the UN nuclear watchdog.

“One gets the impression they’re packing their bags and stealing everything they can.”

Casualties were reported across other parts of the country in the past 24 hours.

Five people were killed in the eastern Donetsk region, Gov. Pavlo Kyrylenko said.

General view of the damaged Antonivsky Bridge in Kherson.

The Antonivsky Bridge was destroyed by Russian troops in November.

Kherson city has faced intense shelling in recent days by Russian forces nearby.

Residents have fled the city over unlivable conditions and fears of more strikes.



Another two people were killed in artillery fire in the town of Kurakhove, he said, with overnight shelling also reported by regional leaders in Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk areas to the west.

One person was killed and another three injured in the northeastern region, said Kharkiv Gov. Oleh Syniehubov.

Analysts predict the freezing wintry weather blanketing battlefields could have a growing effect on the conflict. Both sides were already facing complications from heavy rain and mud, experts said.