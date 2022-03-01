Russia continues attack on Ukrainian cities

The Daily Beast

Putin Finally Cops to Dead Russian Troops in Ukraine

MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty ImagesMoscow has publicly acknowledged that Russian troops have been killed in action in Ukraine, marking the first time the Kremlin has admitted to casualties among its army since President Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of the neighboring country on Wednesday.“Unfortunately, there are killed and injured among our comrades,” Igor Konashenkova, spokesperson for Russia’s defense ministry, announced in a Russian state television address on Sunday. The s