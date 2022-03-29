Russia commander kills himself after unit’s tanks dismantled: Ukraine

A Russian commander killed himself after finding all but one of his unit’s tanks were completely stripped of crucial parts, according to Ukraine’s military.

The Land Forces of Ukraine said that invading forces have suffered such heavy losses their units have been forced to get new military equipment from long-term storage at an airport just 21 miles from the border.

“The condition of this equipment is mostly extremely unsatisfactory, which makes its full use impossible,” the Ukrainian force said on Telegram.

Russia’s 4th Panzer Division “found out that out of 10 ‘canned’ tanks, only one is in a more or less operational condition. The rest are completely dismantled. Some of them don’t even have engines!” the Ukrainian forces claimed.

“According to available information, the commander of the 13th Panzer Regiment of the 4th Panzer Division of the Russian Federation shot himself,” the message said.

Local residents pass at a damaged Russian tank after resent fight in the town of Trostsyanets. AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky

The body of a Russian soldier lays in the woods in Trostsyanets, Ukraine, Monday, March 28, 2022. AP Photo/Felipe Dana

All but one of the commander’s unit’s tanks were completely stripped of crucial parts. Iryna Rybakova/Press service of the Ukrainian Ground Forces/Handout via REUTERS

Ukraine’s military claimed Tuesday that more than 17,000 Russian troops have been killed. Iryna Rybakova/Press service of the Ukrainian Ground Forces/Handout via REUTERS

Ukraine’s Defense Ministry shared the same report, quipping that “the number 13 of the regiment” had indeed proven to be unlucky.

It said the apparent suicide was part of the “consequences of the liberation of Trostyanets in the Sumy region by the Ukrainian military and the defeat of the Kantemirov tank division.”

Lieutenant General Serhiy Kisel, the commander of another unit, the 1st Panzer Army, was also “removed from office” because of “huge losses and the failure of the Russian invasion of Ukraine,” the ministry claimed.

Ukrainian servicemen stand over the bodies of Russian soldiers in the town of Trostsyanets. AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky

Russian invasion of Ukraine as of March 24, 2022.

Russian military equipment destroyed during an anti-tank attack in one of the villages near Chernihiv, Ukraine, March 28, 2022. EPA/ANDRZEJ LANGE

Ukrainian service members inspect destroyed Russian military vehicles, March 25, 2022. Iryna Rybakova/Press service of the Ukrainian Ground Forces/Handout via REUTERS

“It was impossible for the Russian leadership to turn a blind eye to poor command of the troops,” the ministry said.

Ukraine’s military claimed Tuesday that more than 17,000 Russian troops have been killed — and nearly 600 tanks and 1,710 other armored vehicles destroyed.