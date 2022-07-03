Russia claims Kyiv has to accept Putins conditions

IRYNA BALACHUK – SUNDAY, 3 JULY 2022, 14:50

Dmitrii Peskov, press-secretary for the President of Russia, claims that Ukraine has to understand Russia’s conditions and resume talks.

Source: Russian Kremlin-aligned media “RIA Novosti”, TASS information agency

Quote: “Kyiv has to understand Russia’s coditions, agree with them, resume talks and sign a document.”

Details: Peskov is convinced that, at the moment, the West leans towards continuing military action in Ukraine, and that allegedly “Western countries led by Washington…don’t let Ukrainians either think or talk about peace.”

He also added that “sooner or later common sense in the West will prevail and the talks will resume.”

Background: