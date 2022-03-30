Russia Built Parallel Payments System That Escaped Western Sanctions

Western sanctions have disrupted nearly every part of Russia’s financial system, but there is one big exception.

The domestic-payments system continued to work smoothly after Visa Inc. and Mastercard Inc. pulled out earlier this month. While the card giants’ exit from Russia was viewed as a significant move by many in the West, the reality on the ground was anything but. Most Russian consumers never lost the ability to use their Mastercard- and Visa-branded cards to pay for things within the country.