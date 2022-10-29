Russia blames UK navy for attacks on Nord Stream gas pipeline

Russia’s defense ministry blamed the British navy Saturday for last month’s attack on the Nord Stream gas pipeline, an allegation that officials in London vehemently denied, calling it a ploy to distract from the country’s military losses in Ukraine.

Russia’s army also accused the UK of involvement in a massive drone attack on Moscow’s Black Sea naval fleet in Sevastopol, which took place late Friday.

Russia said it was suspending its part in an UN-brokered deal to provide a safe corridor to transfer Ukraine agricultural products as a result of the attack.

“Representatives of this unit of the British Navy took part in the planning, provision, and implementation of a terrorist attack in the Baltic Sea on Sept. 26 that blew up the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines,” Russia’s Defense Ministry said in a statement.

SWEDISH COAST GUARD/AFP via Getty Images

The British defense ministry in London accused Russia of making up the claims, adding that the “invented story says more about arguments going on inside the Russian government than it does about the West.”

Last month, major leaks appeared on two gas pipelines that carried natural gas from Russia to Europe under the Baltic Sea. NATO and the European Union blamed Russia for the attacks last month while Russia placed the blame on the West and convened a UN Security Council session to address the matter.