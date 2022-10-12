Russia arrests 8 in Crimea bridge blast, blames Ukraine

Russian authorities announced Wednesday it had arrested five Russians and three citizens of Ukraine and Armenia in connection with Saturday’s bombing of a key bridge to Crimea.

The Federal Security Service said the attack was masterminded by Ukrainian military intelligence and its chief, Kyrylo Budanov — echoing accusations by President Vladimir Putin over what he has called a “terrorist attack” against critical civilian infrastructure.

“The organizer of the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge was the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, its head Kyrylo Budanov, its employees and agents,” said the FSB in a statement posted on its official site.

Ukraine has not officially claimed responsibility for the bridge blast on Saturday, but some Ukrainian officials have celebrated the blast and an unnamed senior Ukrainian official confirmed to the New York Times that Kyiv was, in fact, behind the attack.

FSB accused Ukraine of masterminding the attack on the bridge linking Russia and Crimea. AFP via Getty Images

Publicly, however, a Ukrainian official dismissed Russia’s investigation into the bridge explosion.

“The whole activity of the FSB and Investigative Committee is nonsense,” Ukraine’s public broadcaster Suspilne cited Andriy Yusov, a press officer for Ukrainian military intelligence, as saying when asked about Moscow’s allegations related to the Crimea bridge blast.

Yusov described the FSB and Investigative Committee as “fake structures that serve the Putin regime, so we will definitely not comment on their next statements.”

Russia’s intelligence service accused Kyrylo Budanov, the head of Ukraine’s military intelligence, of organizing the blast. REUTERS

The FSB said the explosive device was camouflaged in rolls of construction polyethylene film on 22 pallets with a total weight of 22.7 tons, and moved from Ukraine to Russia via Bulgaria, Georgia and Armenia.

“Control over the movement of the cargo along the entire route and contacts with participants in the criminal transportation scheme were carried out by an employee of HUR MO,” the FSB said in a statement, using the acronym for Ukrainian military intelligence.

FSB’s statement identified the alleged driver of the truck as 52-year-old Makhir Usubov, who may have died in the blast, although it has not been confirmed by officials.

Shortly after the explosion, a man claiming to be Usubov’s nephew, Samir Usubov, gave an interview to a Russian news outlet, in which he said that he was the registered owner of the red International Prostar truck but denied having anything to do with the sabotage.

“It was my uncle working with it, my father’s cousin, Makhir Yusubov. He has been into cargo transportation all life long,” Samir said in a video that was filed for Baza Media.

The 12-mile road and rail bridge, a $3.7 billion prestige project personally opened by Putin in 2018, had become logistically vital to his military campaign, with supplies to Russian troops fighting in southern Ukraine flowing through it.

The explosion early Saturday morning wrecked one section of the road bridge, temporarily halting traffic. It also destroyed several fuel tankers on a train heading towards the annexed Crimean peninsula from neighboring southern Russia.

On Monday, Russian forces launched mass missile strikes against Ukrainian cities, including power supplies, in what Putin said was retaliation for the bridge bombing. At least 26 people have died and dozens have been injured in those attacks.

The FSB, headed by Putin ally Alexander Bortnikov, also claimed that it had prevented Ukrainian attacks in both Moscow and the western Russian city of Bryansk.

