Russia accuses Ukraine of airstrike on civilian targets

Russian authorities accused Ukrainians of conducting an airstrike on the Russian village of Klimovo on Thursday, allegedly wounding seven civilians.

Russia’s Investigative Committee said in a statement that two Ukrainian attack helicopters struck the village, some eight miles from the border.

“Moving at a low height, they produced at least 6 airstrikes on residential buildings,” the statement said, adding that seven people, including a toddler, were wounded in the strike.

The Kremlin said the helicopters “illegally invaded the airspace of the Russian Federation,” one of several cross-border incursions alleged by the Russians since their illegal invasion of Ukraine in February.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense did not immediately comment on the allegations.

In the past month, Ukrainian officials have denied various cross-border sorties, including an apparent strike on a fuel depot outside Belgorod, Russia.

Russia accused Ukraine of conducting an airstrike on civilian targets in the village of Klimovo. Sputnik via AP

Russia accused Ukraine of six airstrikes on residential buildings. Sputnik via AP