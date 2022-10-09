On the surface, the report that Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson received treatment on Friday for a shoulder injury he suffered against the Raiders last Sunday helps explain why he looked off for most if not all of Thursday night’s game against the Colts. At a deeper level, it raises more questions about decisions made by Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett.

Given the injury, why did Hackett put the ball in Wilson’s hands for each for two important plays late in the game?

The Broncos led by three with 2:19 to go in regulation. They had the ball on the Indy 13, facing third and four. Hackett dialed up a pass play that resulted in Wilson throwing an interception in the end zone. That was, clearly, the worst possible outcome of the play. An incomplete pass or a sack would have given the Broncos a chance to kick a field goal that would have given them a six-point lead, on a night when the Broncos had consistently kept the Colts from scoring a touchdown.

Then, with fourth and one from the Colts’ five and Denver trailing by three in overtime, Hackett decided to put the Broncos in shotgun formation, putting the ball in Wilson’s hands with the game riding on his ability to deliver an accurate pass.

The shoulder injury may excuse Wilson for not delivering. It may make the Broncos fans who regularly booed Wilson to reconsider their reaction to his performance. It doesn’t exempt Hackett for expecting Wilson to deliver at a time when Wilson apparently was impaired.

The Broncos can’t have it both ways. If Wilson’s shoulder injury is affecting his play, Hackett needs to take that into account when making critical decisions. He apparently didn’t on Thursday night, twice.

The Broncos face the Chargers in L.A. in nine days, on Monday Night Football. Whether the shoulder injury affects Wilson, and whether Hackett revises his strategies accordingly, remains to be seen.

Russell Wilson’s shoulder injury raises more questions about decisions made on Thursday night originally appeared on Pro Football Talk