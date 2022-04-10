Russell Wilson sways free agent to join Broncos

We’re back with another update for Kansas City Chiefs fans on AFC West rivals. Each week we highlight six recent and relevant stories about Kansas City’s division rivals: two stories each about the Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.

Below you’ll find stories from the week of April 3-9.

Broncos’ latest free agent signing was also swayed by Russell Wilson

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

There was a point when some thought the Chiefs had a recruiting advantage thanks to Patrick Mahomes. While that advantage surely still exists, the reality is that it exists for the rest of the AFC West as well. There are plenty of guys who’d love to play for Wilson, Justin Herbert and Derek Carr.

Read the full story from Broncos Wire here.

16 Broncos free agents are still unsigned

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

“The Denver Broncos have made 20 roster moves this offseason and there are still some notable players available, including a few of their own in-house free agents. Here’s a quick look at the 16 Broncos players who are still unsigned at the time of this writing.”

There are still a ton of players available around the NFL. Look for a wave of talent to be signed after the NFL draft as teams try to fill out their rosters.

Read the full story from Broncos Wire here.

List of Raiders free agents who remain unsigned

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

“Exactly three weeks ago the free agency negotiating period opened up and players began agreeing to terms with teams across the league. The Raiders participated, signing some 20 outside free agents. But what of their *own* free agents? Most of them have been scooped up, but not all.”

Same concept here as above. There are still some notable names available in this list, so it’ll be interesting to see where they end up. Could the Chiefs have some interest in any of these guys?

Read the full story from Raiders Wire here.

Stefon Diggs becomes latest WR to leapfrog Davante Adams in guaranteed money

James P. McCoy/The Buffalo News

“Today, Adams fell even farther down the list with the Bills handing Stefon Diggs a reported four-year, $104 million extension which includes $70 million in guaranteed money. Here’s what the guaranteed money list looks like now. Just three weeks after Adams signed his deal.”

This further solidifies that top receivers are beginning to cost too much for the Chiefs. That’s why Tyreek Hill was ultimately traded, and why Kansas City will likely seek more receiver help in the draft instead of trading for or signing a high-profile receiver.

Read the full story from Raiders Wire here.

Chargers sign WR DeAndre Carter

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

“Los Angeles signed wide receiver DeAndre Carter, the team announced. Carter formerly played with the Commanders, where he supplied a huge boost to their special teams department in 2021.”

It was sort of a slow news week as teams are preparing for the NFL draft. In the midst of that preparation, the Chargers made a couple mid-level signings as they try to fill out their roster.

Read the full story from Chargers Wire here.

Report: Chargers signing LB Troy Reeder

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

“The Chargers are signing linebacker Troy Reeder to a one-year deal, according to Pro Football Network’s Mike Kaye. Signed as an undrafted free agent by the Rams in 2019, Reeder produced 230 tackles, fives sacks, eight passes defended, and two interceptions over the past three seasons.”

Another signing for the Chargers here. Reeder actually provides some good depth for Los Angeles, and could even compete for a starting job.

Read the full story from Chargers Wire here.

