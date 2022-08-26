Russell Wilson shades Seahawks in comments about not having to carry Broncos

The Seahawks will begin a new season two weeks from Monday. No matter who they choose to start at quarterback, their former franchise guy is going to cast a long shadow over what they do.

Russell Wilson isn’t helping matters by taking subtle shots at his former team. Speaking today at the Broncos’ kickoff luncheon, Wilson said part of the appeal of joining Denver was not having to carry the team on his shoulders alone.

Wilson has to know how that’ll play in Seattle, where he made nine Pro Bowls in his 10 years with the team.

While there’s no doubting that Wilson was what made the engine run the last five or six seasons, when this team was at their best Wilson only happened to be along for the ride. From 2012-2015 the Seahawks were the best team in the NFL primarily because they had the top scoring defense in football. Having one of the game’s greatest power running backs didn’t hurt, either.

It would be a ton of fun to see the Seahawks make Wilson eat his words come Week 1. Unfortunately, on paper his Broncos team is a lot deeper and they’re placed as high as No. 4 in some power rankings.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire