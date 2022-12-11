Russell Wilson leaves Chiefs-Broncos game after frightening blow to his head

DENVER, CO – DECEMBER 11: Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) rushes for a 19-yard gain and first down in the second quarter during a game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on December 11, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Russell Wilson left Sunday’s game against the Kanas City Chiefs after his head slammed to the turf at the end of a run.

The Denver Broncos quarterback scrambled on a third-and-11 play early in the fourth quarter and broke toward the end zone after picking up a first down. He was tackled at the 2-yard line, and his head bounced off the ground at the end of the play. He remained motionless for a moment and was clearly woozy as trainers helped him to his feet.

Brett Rypien replaced him on the field as Wilson walked on his own to the sideline medical tent. The Broncos scored a touchdown on the possession to cut their deficit to 34-28. They then announced that Wilson was being evaluated for a possible concussion. He was seen on the sideline with a visible bump on the right side of his head.