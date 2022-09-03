Russell Wilson and Ciara Enjoy Date Night at Serena Williams’ Box in the US Open

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 02: Russell Wilson of the Denver Broncos and wife Ciara look on prior to the Women’s Singles Third Round match between Serena Williams of the United States and Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia on Day Five of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 02, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Russell Wilson and Ciara enjoyed a date night Friday as they watched Serena Williams play her historic third singles match in the US Open.

The couple looked cool and chic in matching outfits. The “One, Two Step” singer, 36, wore a white button-down dress with shades while the Denver Broncos quarterback, 33, wore similar shades, a maroon polo shirt and white pants.

There to support tennis icon Williams, 40, in what probably was her last tournament in a storied career, the couple watched as she was defeated by Ajla Tomljanović of Australia.

Hopes were high in Arthur Ashe Stadium after Williams dominated early in the first two sets, but her talented opponent reeled her back in each time. Tomljanović won the first set 7-5 and Williams eked out a tiebreak win in the second, but couldn’t overcome the Aussie in the third, losing 6-1.

Williams said ahead of the tournament that she would be “evolving away from tennis” after the US Open, and expectations were that this would be her last time playing as a pro.

The pair, who sat next to Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian — who wore an adorable shirt with their daughter Olympia’s face on it — were not the only celebs in the stands. Bella Hadid, Spike Lee, Billie Jean King, Gayle King, Robert Kraft, Saquon Barkley, P. K. Subban and Ben Simmons all cheered for Williams in her third-round game.

As for Wilson, the superstar QB on Thursday signed a mega five-year, $245 million extension to the Broncos that includes $165 million in guaranteed money, the third most lucrative in terms of guaranteed money in NFL history, according to ESPN.

Wilson shared moments from the special day on Instagram, showing his wife and daughter Sienna Princess, 5, and sons Win, 2, and Future Zahir, 8 — whom Ciara shares with rapper Future — at his side.

“There’s No Body like You God! There will NEVER be!” he captioned the Instagram carousel, which showed the family posing with team executives. Other photos show the kids playing in the press conference area, with Wilson pretending to interview Future.

The couple began dating in early 2015 and married a little over a year later in July 2016.

Speaking with PEOPLE in July, Ciara talked about her kids’ excitement about a new city. “So far, Denver’s been incredible,” the mom of three said at the time.

“They’ve been doing good,” Ciara said. “When we told them the news, everything was like, ‘Yeah! New team. Yeah! New school. Yeah!’ I don’t know if they really realize what’s going on sometimes. They’re excited about the new chapter.”