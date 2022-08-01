Russell Westbrook is focused on building a business empire

The Los Angeles Lakers’ Russell Westbrook has gone through tough times over the last several months.

He was traded to the Purple and Gold a year ago, and he thought it would be his chance to finally contend for an NBA championship while playing in his hometown.

Instead, the Lakers didn’t even reach the play-in tournament, and Westbrook was blamed by just about everyone.

However, off the court, just about everyone can agree that the University of California, Los Angeles product is a successful and kind-hearted man.

One of the initiatives he’s been focused on is Russell Westbrook Enterprises, which has gotten involved in multiple sectors of the business community while helping to give children a strong foundation for future success.

The former league MVP has set his sights high when it comes to his business ambitions.

“Basketball star Russell Westbrook is getting into the digital media sector, adding a new division to his business as he enters the advertising industry. “The Los Angeles Lakers point guard, who makes investments and signs partnership deals through his Russell Westbrook Enterprises, is linking up with digital marketer Causal IQ to help connect advertisers with multicultural audiences through a new venture called RW Digital. “RWE is now involved in several business lines such as real estate, venture capital, insurance, education and fashion line Honor the Gift, which has collaborated with the likes of Nike Inc.’s Jordan brand and the NBA’s players union. Westbrook has also been in media, producing a History Channel documentary that debuted in May. “‘We’ve been keeping so much stuff quiet,’ Westbrook said. ‘People just see me on the court, but I want to build an enterprise that’s done the right way. I’m locked in year-round,’ said Westbrook. ‘This is an important thing for me, for my future, for my legacy, for our kids.’ “It’s clear that Westbrook has taken full advantage of his position in Los Angeles. Living in such a vibrant and important city has no doubt helped to expand his empire to a new degree. “It will be interesting to see how his recent business decisions pan out and (more importantly) what he’s able to do on the court for the Lakers next season.”

Of course, the Lakers have been trying to trade Westbrook for a while now. However, even if he is on another team’s roster once training camp starts, one should expect him to continue to pour into the Los Angeles community through his business initiatives.

