Russell Westbrook has found a new agent

In July, Russell Westbrook and his longtime agent, Thad Foucher, parted ways, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

Those differences were apparently the fact that Foucher believed Westbrook’s best move was to stay with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Of course, the team has been aggressively looking to trade the former league MVP since midway through this past season.

Los Angeles ideally wants to deal Westbrook to the Brooklyn Nets in return for Kyrie Irving, a player that would make it an instant championship contender again. But talks between the two teams haven’t been fruitful, at least not yet.

Now, Westbrook has a new agent: Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports.

Schwartz represents a number of other prominent NBA players, including Nikola Jokic, Kevin Love, Kemba Walker and former Laker Brandon Ingram.

In the past, he also managed tennis legends Pete Sampras and Martina Hingis.

