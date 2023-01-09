Russell Westbrook did not foul De’Aaron Fox on last-second shot, NBA confirms

NBA: Westbrook did not foul Fox on last-second shot vs. Lakers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

There were several calls in the last two minutes of the Kings’ 136-134 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers that didn’t sit well with Sacramento players or fans. The NBA’s Last Two Minute Report, released Sunday, won’t change those feelings.

Trailing by two points in the final seconds, De’Aaron Fox heaved up a potential game-winning 3-point attempt from 43 feet away. It appeared Russell Westbrook made contact with Fox’s shooting arm after the basketball was released. No foul was called, however, and the NBA on Sunday confirmed officials made the correct no-call.

“Westbrook (LAL) contests the jump shot attempt and marginal contact occurs with Fox’s (SAC) left arm after the release,” the Last Two Minute Report stated.

Another controversial whistle occurred on the Lakers’ prior possession. With the game tied at 134, guard Dennis Schroder drove to the basket and was fouled by Fox with 3.1 seconds left. The foul call was not overturned when Kings coach Mike Brown utilized his coach’s challenge, and the Last Two Minute Report agreed with the call.

“Fox turns and delivers body contact to Schroder’s (LAL) side during the driving shot attempt, which is subsequently affected,” the report explained.

Schroder nailed both free-throw attempts to give the Lakers the two-point lead and, 3.1 seconds later, the victory.

“If you foul, you foul,” Schroder said after the game [h/t Kyle Goon]. “End of the day, you can’t foul. Especially when you’re in the bonus.”

The NBA did reveal officials missed one call in the final two minutes that hurt the Kings’ chances to pull out a win: Lakers center Thomas Bryant should have been whistled for fouling Domantas Sabonis on a contested layup. That would have gifted Sabonis with two free-throw attempts in a 130-130 game with 1:36 remaining.

The Kings have had several unfortunate run-ins with the Last Two Minute Report this season.

Miami guard Tyler Herro drained a game-winning 3-pointer in final seconds of the Kings’ 110-107 loss to the Heat on Nov. 2. The next day, the Last Two Minute Report confirmed Herro traveled and the basket shouldn’t have counted. Two games later, referees swallowed their whistles when the day-after report stated Warriors guard Klay Thompson fouled Kevin Huerter on a potential game-tying trey in the closing seconds of the Kings’ 116-113 loss on Nov. 7.

The Lakers always will be the Kings’ greatest rival, but the Last Two Minute Report just might be gunning for that title.