Russell T Davies It’s A Sin And Jack Thorne’s ‘Help’ Do Well – The Hamden Journal

COMEDY ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAMME

THE GRAHAM NORTON SHOW Graham Norton, Graham Stuart, Jon Magnusson, Toby Baker, Catherine Strauss, Pete Snell – So Television/BBC One

THE LATEISH SHOW WITH MO GILLIGAN Rhe-an Archibald, Ben Wicks, Tim Dean, Pollyanna McGirr, David Geli, Mo Gilligan – Expectation, Momo G/Channel 4

RACE AROUND BRITAIN Ben Wicks, Andy Brown, Munya Chawawa, Trent Williams-Jones, Claire Cook, Kevin Muyolo – Expectation, Munz Made It/YouTube

THE RANGANATION Ruth Phillips, Richard Cohen, Mark Barrett, Barbara Wiltshire, Debra Blenkinsop, Helena Parkhill – Zeppotron/BBC Two

CURRENT AFFAIRS

FEARLESS: THE WOMEN FIGHTING PUTIN (EXPOSURE) Sarah Collinson, David Henshaw, David Alter, Sasha Odynova, Ksenia Barakovskaya – Hardcash Productions, The Economist/ITV

FOUR HOURS AT THE CAPITOL Jamie Roberts, Will Grayburn, Dan Reed – AMOS Pictures/BBC Two

THE MEN WHO SELL FOOTBALL (AL JAZEERA INVESTIGATIONS) Phil Rees, David Harrison, Jason Gwynne, Sarah Yeo, Nicholas Dove, Naji Tamimi – Al Jazeera I-Unit/Al Jazeera English

TRUMP TAKES ON THE WORLD Norma Percy, Tim Stirzaker, Sam Collins, Tania Rakhmanova, Lucy Hetherington, Greg Sanderson – Brook Lapping, Les Films D’ici, Arte France/BBC Two

DAYTIME

THE CHASE Michael Kelpie, Martin Scott, Helen Tumbridge, Hester Davies, Christina Clayton, Mick Thomas – Potato/ITV

MONEYBAGS David Flynn, Michelle Woods, Aaron Rosenthal, Louisa Benger, Shaun Parry, Mike Maclaine – Youngest Media/Channel 4

RICHARD OSMAN’S HOUSE OF GAMES Tamara Gilder, Breid McLoone, Tom Banks, Abby Brakewell, John Smith, Sarah Boyce – Remarkable Television/BBC Two

STEPH’S PACKED LUNCH Ben Wicks, Rebecca Papworth, Vivek Sharma, Steph McGovern, Alan Clayton, Derek Hallworth – Expectation, Can Can Productions/Channel 4

DRAMA SERIES

IN MY SKIN Kayleigh Llewellyn, Nerys Evans, Molly Manners, Sophie Francis – Expectation/BBC Three MANHUNT: THE NIGHT STALKER Ed Whitmore, Marc Evans, Jo Willett, Evie Bergson-Korn, Philippa Braithwaite – Buffalo Pictures/ITV

UNFORGOTTEN Production Team – Mainstreet Pictures/ITV

VIGIL Tom Edge, Simon Heath, Jake Lushington, Angie Daniell, James Strong, Isabelle Sieb – World Productions/BBC One

ENTERTAINMENT PERFORMANCE

ALISON HAMMOND I Can See Your Voice – Thames/BBC One

BIG ZUU Big Zuu’s Big Eats – Boom/Dave

GRAHAM NORTON The Graham Norton Show – So Television/BBC One

JOE LYCETT Joe Lycett’s Got Your Back – Rumpus Media, My Options Were Limited/Channel 4 MICHAEL MCINTYRE Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel – Hungry McBear Media/BBC One

SEAN LOCK 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown – Zeppotron/Channel 4

ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAMME

AN AUDIENCE WITH ADELE Adele, Jonathan Dickins, Sally Wood, Ben Winston, Lou Fox, Bex Hampson – Fulwell 73, Onward, Sony, Columbia/ITV

ANT & DEC’S SATURDAY NIGHT TAKEAWAY Production Team – Lifted Entertainment, Mitre Studios/ITV

LIFE & RHYMES Production Team – CPL Productions, Licklemor Productions/Sky Arts

STRICTLY COME DANCING Production Team – BBC Studios/BBC One

FACTUAL SERIES

