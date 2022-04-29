Russell Crowe And Liam Hemsworth Set To Star In ‘Land Of Bad’ – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Oscar winner Russell Crowe (Gladiator) and The Hunger Games star Liam Hemsworth are set to star in action-thriller film Land Of Bad, we can reveal.

Crowe will play Reaper, an Air Force drone pilot supporting a Delta Force special ops mission in the South Philippines. After the mission goes terribly wrong, he has 48 hours to remedy what has devolved into a wild rescue operation. Hemsworth will play the green air controller who is thrust into the middle of a high-stakes extraction which involves no weapons and no communication other than the drone above.

Highland Film Group is launching sales at the upcoming Cannes market.

Written by David Frigerio and Will Eubank (Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin) and directed by the latter, the film is due to start principal photography in September in Australia.

Land Of Bad is produced by Broken Open Pictures’ David Frigerio (The Signal), Eubank, Volition Media Partners’ Adam Beasley and Michael Jefferson (One True Loves), R.U. Robot and Highland Film Group and executive-produced by John Stalberg and Cindy Bru. The film is co-financed by Highland Film Group.

Three-time Oscar nominee Crowe is currently in post-production on his second directorial film Poker Face, a crime-thriller he also stars in alongside Liam Hemsworth. He will next be seen in Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder, and Netflix’s The Greatest Beer Run Ever, directed by Peter Farrelly.

The Hunger Games, The Expendables and Independence Day: Resurgence star Hemsworth is currently shooting Netflix feature Lonely Planet, written and directed by Susannah Grant and co-staring Laura Dern.

Will Eubank most recently directed Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin for Paramount Pictures. Twentieth Century released his previous film, Underwater, starring Kristen Stewart, and produced by Chernin Entertainment. His second feature, The Signal, debuted at Sundance and was picked up by Focus Features.

“Working with such talented actors as Russell and Liam is a dream come true. They are both incredible performers who will showcase the powerful sense of brotherhood between the two lead characters,” said Highland Film Group CEO Arianne Fraser.

“Will and David have crafted a tense and compelling story full of suspense and intrigue. With Will at the helm, we are thrilled to be working with this uniquely talented filmmaker,” added Highland COO Delphine Perrier.

“I am thrilled to work with Russell and Liam and couldn’t be more grateful to this whole team in helping bring this project to life,” commented director Will Eubank.

“I couldn’t be more stoked to be making this timely film especially with my good friend Will Eubank piloting the ship. I am beyond excited to watch Russell and Liam bring these characters to life. Buckle up!” added writer-producer David Frigerio.

Highland’s slate also includes Daniel Casey’s Wardriver starring Dane DeHaan and Sophie Turner; Rusty Cundieff’s 57 Seconds with Morgan Freeman and Josh Hutcherson; and James Cullen Bressack’s Hot Seat starring Mel Gibson and Kevin Dillon.

Crowe is repped by Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Goodman Genow Schenkman Smelkinson & Christopher, LLP (GGSSC). Hemsworth is repped by WME.