Rupert Murdoch Remains Rich Finalises Finances In Jerry Hall Divorce – The Hamden Journal

In one of the few showbusiness divorces to be of real interest to readers of the world’s business pages and no doubt even more to his children, Rupert Murdoch has finalised the financial details of his split from Jerry Hall.

In a joint statement issued by the former couple, Murdoch and Hall announced that legal proceedings had been aborted, and financial arrangements settled out of court.

Following the end of their six-year marriage – Murdoch’s fourth – Hall is expected to receive a multi-million-pound settlement, as well as the couple’s £11m Oxfordshire mansion, Holmwood House. She is also expected to receive a villa in the south of France.

This will not leave Murdoch empty handed. The 91-year-old media mogul will retain possession of his New York penthouse apartment, as well as his house in London’s Mayfair and the jewel in his property crown, his Moraga Estate vineyard in Bel-Air.

The couple surprised media observers with news of their split, after Murdoch’s marriage to Hall in 2016 prompted him to call himself “the luckiest AND happiest man in the world.”

Hall briefly appeared to be winning the PR battle, with her estranged husband photographed receiving divorce papers as he boarded a plane. In the papers, Hall described herself as a resident of California, where any property bought by a couple during the course of a marriage is deemed joint property.

The pair went on a spending spree soon after their marriage – including the $200m acquisition of a sprawling ranch in Montana – but it is unclear whether this prompted Murdoch’s swift move to clear up any outstanding financial matters smoothly.

The couple’s joint statement confirmed: “Jerry and Rupert Murdoch have finalised their divorce. They remain good friends and wish each other the best for the future.”

Murdoch is well versed in paying out. He previously gave his second wife Anna a reported $1.7bn payout following the demise of their 32-year marriage, and his third wife Wendi Deng is also believed to have received a hefty sum. But, with a fortune estimated at $21.7bn, he can afford to be generous in such things.